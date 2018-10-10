UNITED STATES — October 10, 2018 — Hurricane Michael, now a Category 4 storm, may continue to strengthen as it closes in on the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend area. If it makes landfall as a Category 4, Hurricane Michael will make history as the strongest recorded storm ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, according to CNN.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall early Wednesday afternoon, then follow a northeastern track across parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia, finally moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

CNN reported that 3.7 million people are under a hurricane warning, and mandatory or voluntary evacuations have been ordered in at least 22 Florida counties. Officials are warning people in evacuation zones to leave as soon as possible.

Hurricane Michael is producing sustained winds of 140 mph with higher gusts, and hurricane-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center of the storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Though the storm is expected to weaken after it makes landfall, hurricane conditions will push inland, affecting much of the Florida Panhandle and parts of southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.

In addition to damaging winds, forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge along the Florida Gulf Coast, as high as 9 to 13 feet from Tyndall Air Force Base, FL to Keaton Beach, FL, according to the National Hurricane Center. Between now and Friday, Hurricane Michael will dump 4 to 8 inches of rain over the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, as well as portions of Alabama and Georgia. Some areas could see as much as 12 inches, and the heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

As the storm moves across the southeastern U.S., the storm surge and heavy rains will likely cause widespread flooding, according to CNN. Up to 6 inches of rain is expected in parts of the Carolinas, where residents are still recovering from Hurricane Florence’s drenching rain just a month ago.

Stay tuned for more updates as the storm progresses.