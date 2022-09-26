FLORIDA—September 26, 2022—Hurricane Ian is in the midst of a rapid intensification as it bears down on Cuba on its way to the Florida Gulf coast. With sustained winds of 80 mph on Monday morning, Ian will strengthen to a major hurricane with winds over 110 mph by the time it hits Cuba early Tuesday, according to NPR. Winds could be as high as 140 mph as the storm approaches the Florida coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

With ongoing uncertainty around the precise track and landfall of Hurricane Ian, about 100 miles of Florida coastline is under hurricane watch including areas around Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg, according to NPR. The storm is expected to remain offshore as it tracks north along the coast toward the panhandle, but its proximity to shore will still bring high winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and possible flooding to many coastal areas. Four to six inches of rain is expected in the Florida Keys with more than eight inches predicted over the west-central coast. Some areas could see as much as 15 inches, according to NPR.

With Tampa as a likely target, forecasters are concerned because the region is especially vulnerable to storm surge and severe flooding as water pushed into Tampa Bay has nowhere to go but into the city. Tampa could see five to eight feet of storm surge in addition to heavy rain, which could cause life-threatening flooding even if the storm doesn’t make a direct hit, according to CNN. Mandatory evacuations for parts of Hillsboro County are already underway, with more evacuation orders expected Tuesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian and residents have begun storm preparations. Floridians are stocking up on food, batteries, fuel, and other supplies to weather the storm and the likely power outages. Many residents are also filling sandbags and packing suitcases in case an evacuation is necessary. City officials up and down the coast are working to ensure stormwater systems are clear as schools in Hillsboro County close in order to transition into evacuation centers, according to CNN.

After a slow start to the Atlantic hurricane season, Ian is the fourth hurricane to form since the start of the month. As we move through the peak of the season (typically August-October), the NOAA continues to predict an above average year, expecting 14-20 named storms with 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes.