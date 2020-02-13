SUGAR LAND, Texas—February 13, 2020—Cleaning industry consultant Howard Partridge releases F.T.I (Failure to Implement): The #1 Reason People Don’t Reach Their biggest dreams and goals in business and in life. The new book reveals why people don’t achieve their biggest goals and what to do about it. Partridge, a best-selling author, shares 10 proven principles of phenomenal performance that, when adopted, will help readers build a better business and a better life.

Howard Partridge started his cleaning business from the trunk of his car 35 years ago and built it up to over $3 million per year. For two decades, he has coached cleaning and restoration companies, teaching them to have phenomenal success. He is the exclusive small business coach for Ziglar Inc., the world’s first Ziglar Legacy Trainer, the founding member of the John Maxwell Coaching Team, a DISC Certified Trainer, a ONE THING Certified Trainer and a four-time Amazon.com No. 1 bestselling author. For more information, visit https://howardpartridge.com/, and be sure to check out his upcoming series of articles in Cleanfax.