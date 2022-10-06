Join Cleanfax and industry experts on November 3, 2022, from 2-3 PM EST online for an informative and engaging webinar on odor mitigation. This technical training webinar is for anyone in cleaning or restoration who needs how-to tips and better processes for removing and mitigating odors from water damage, mold, sewage, fire/smoke, death scene situations, pets, and much more. Register here!

You will learn:

How to pinpoint the source of odors

How to clean and restore surfaces to prepare for odor removal

How to choose odor removal processes and procedures

How to choose and use odor removal chemistry

How to know when it is time to replace rather than restore

How to describe the odor removal process to clients

How to monetize odor removal services

Situations to avoid when it comes to odor mitigation and removal

And much more!

This webinar will be moderated by Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director and an IICRC-approved instructor.

Be sure to attend with your own challenging questions for our expert panelists.

Panelists include:

Cara Driscoll is an IICRC-approved instructor and a technical trainer for BELFOR Property Restoration.

Mark Cornelius is an IICRC-approved instructor and the president of the Emergency Mitigation Technician Academy (EMTA)

Thank You To Our Sponsor: