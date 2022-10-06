Join Cleanfax and industry experts on November 3, 2022, from 2-3 PM EST online for an informative and engaging webinar on odor mitigation. This technical training webinar is for anyone in cleaning or restoration who needs how-to tips and better processes for removing and mitigating odors from water damage, mold, sewage, fire/smoke, death scene situations, pets, and much more. Register here!
You will learn:
- How to pinpoint the source of odors
- How to clean and restore surfaces to prepare for odor removal
- How to choose odor removal processes and procedures
- How to choose and use odor removal chemistry
- How to know when it is time to replace rather than restore
- How to describe the odor removal process to clients
- How to monetize odor removal services
- Situations to avoid when it comes to odor mitigation and removal
- And much more!
This webinar will be moderated by Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director and an IICRC-approved instructor.
Be sure to attend with your own challenging questions for our expert panelists.
Panelists include:
Cara Driscoll is an IICRC-approved instructor and a technical trainer for BELFOR Property Restoration.
Mark Cornelius is an IICRC-approved instructor and the president of the Emergency Mitigation Technician Academy (EMTA)
