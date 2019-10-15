SAN DIEGO—October 15, 2019—Housecall Pro, a mobile software platform for home service professionals, recently announced a new plan designed specifically for midsize businesses. The Housecall Pro XL plan addresses the unique needs of home service businesses with 10 to 50 employees through such features as an advanced sales proposal tool, sophisticated reporting, and dedicated account management.

“We now offer features, support, and performance for XL sized companies” said Ian Heidt, co-founder and CEO of Housecall Pro. “Whether you’re out in the field every day or have a small army of technicians, we are powering home service companies with a digital system to dominate their local market.”

The new Housecall Pro XL plan helps sales teams close deals by offering consumers multiple purchase options that effectively meet their needs and budget while business owners gain greater transparency into their company’s performance and expenses.

The Housecall Pro XL plan includes:

Sales proposal tool: Home service professionals can boost ticket size by showing customers Good/Better/Best pricing. Easy financing options are built directly into the proposal. Pros can also attach visuals, customize plans and display proposals on in-person visits or in follow-up emails — all through a professional, modern, consistent experience.

Consumer financing tools: Professionals can now give customers the flexibility to make a big investment or emergency repairs in their home with easy access to honest financing options with no late or hidden fees to their home service clients.

Modern expense management: Housecall Pro now makes it easy to create custom company expense cards for each employee. Business owners can set limits on spending as well as the categories of purchases for which they are used. The platform will also provide in-depth expense reporting so that business owners know exactly where their money is going.

Advanced reporting: This module gives business owners a clear overview of their business and creates reports with customized insights based on user feedback.

Housecall Pro is also working with Watsco to integrate their ecommerce, financing, and sales proposals into the applications. Additional XL plan features will be rolled out in the coming months.

“To me, the new XL plan means the power of robust reports that I can actually use to strengthen my business,” said Matt Mauzy of Mauzy Heating Air & Solar. “It is rare to have access to real insights so immediately and easily at a competitive price.”

The new Housecall Pro XL plan is available now. To learn more, please visit www.housecallpro.com.

