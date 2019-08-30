San Diego—August 30, 2019—Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals, today announced the launch of MyMoney, a comprehensive set of tools within the Housecall Pro platform to help pros get paid faster and manage their business cash flow. Through a partnership with small business credit platform Fundbox and integration with payments platform Stripe, Housecall Pro adds even more functionality and flexibility to the MyMoney suite.

“Our goal is to ease every aspect of running a business for home service professionals, and handling finances is a big pain point,” said Ian Heidt, co-founder and CEO of Housecall Pro. “Home service professionals haven’t been able to find the money management functionality they want in one place, and existing one-off options are difficult to use. To solve this, we are working with industry leaders to build a comprehensive, intuitive suite for them, eliminating the need to turn to individual providers.”

The MyMoney suite gives pros all the tools they need to run their business and manage cash flow in a single app. MyMoney features include:

Credit card payments: Thanks to a Stripe card reader integration, Housecall Pro customers can accept credit card payments for a low rate of 2.69% on every transaction.

Thanks to a Stripe card reader integration, Housecall Pro customers can accept credit card payments for a low rate of 2.69% on every transaction. Instapay: This feature, also powered by Stripe, lets pros instantly deposit credit card payments into their bank accounts. When Instapay is turned on, service professionals get access to their money within minutes versus a traditional processing period, which can take up to two business days.

This feature, also powered by Stripe, lets pros instantly deposit credit card payments into their bank accounts. When Instapay is turned on, service professionals get access to their money within minutes versus a traditional processing period, which can take up to two business days. Card on file: Pros with repeat customers can securely store their credit card information so receiving payment is as easy as sign-and-go.

Pros with repeat customers can securely store their credit card information so receiving payment is as easy as sign-and-go. Money when you need it: Whether it’s buying a tool, repairing a truck, investing in marketing, or just making payroll, Housecall Pro’s partnership with Fundbox makes it possible for approved pros to get access to short-term credit when they need it.

Whether it’s buying a tool, repairing a truck, investing in marketing, or just making payroll, Housecall Pro’s partnership with Fundbox makes it possible for approved pros to get access to short-term credit when they need it. Company cards: Easily manage expenses with prepaid cards that give techs the ability to make purchases within set limits for spending amounts and purchase types. Unlike your typical corporate credit cards, these company cards have no fees or interest payments. They work like debit cards, but with extra controls.

Increased reporting and visibility: Through integration with Quickbooks Online, home service professionals can track spending and cashflow seamlessly, which they can see at any time in the Housecall Pro app. Additionally, Housecall Pro automatically reconciles deposits in Quickbooks, automating away hours of manual accounting work.

“We’re thrilled to work with Housecall Pro to power the advanced payment features in their MyMoney suite,” said Shreyas Doshi, product manager at Stripe. “For service professionals, especially those in small businesses, getting paid quickly and easily is a big help. Now, whether they’re swiping a physical card on Stripe Terminal for the first time, or they’re charging a repeat customer whose payment information is securely stored with Stripe, it’ll be easier and faster than ever for any home service professionals using Housecall Pro to get paid.”

“Small businesses drive the economy, but they don’t always have the capital at their disposal to grow,” said Greg Powell, head of product and brand marketing for Fundbox. “Through our partnership with Housecall Pro, we can help home service professionals get access to the business credit they need so they can capture important business opportunities when they happen.”

Housecall Pro provides a mobile software platform that can be used by home service professionals to run their entire business on the go. The platform is equipped with features such as online booking, job scheduling, dispatching, estimates, automated receipts and invoices, payment processing, customer database and communication, automated postcard and email marketing capabilities, and more. With the some of the lowest pricing in the industry, plans start at just $19 per month. To learn more, please visit HousecallPro.com.