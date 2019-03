ST. JOSEPH, MO — March 22, 2019 — Hillyard, Inc. has been named the official provider of floor coatings and maintenance products for NCAA basketball. Hillyard will provide gym floor coatings and maintenance products for all 2019 NCAA Division I, II, and III men’s and women’s championship games.

“Since 2013, we have been protecting surfaces and student athletes with our SureFoot Game Day Mop — The Official Mop of NCAA Basketball. We are honored to expand our relationship to become the official floor coating and maintenance products of NCAA basketball,” said Jim Carolus, president of Hillyard. “It’s a true testament to our heritage, our focus on wood sports floor products, and our commitment to the game of basketball.”

Since company founder Newton S. Hillyard developed a finish that changed wood sports floor care, Hillyard has been committed to its motto: First in Gym Finishes. Hillyard’s gym finishes and maintenance products are used on wood gym floors throughout the country and are the choice of many colleges and universities playing in this year’s NCAA basketball championship tournament.

“We take great satisfaction in providing protection for student athletes and the court with our gym finishes and maintenance products,” Carolus said.

Hillyard is a privately-owned manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene products located in St. Joseph, Missouri. Founded in 1907 by Newton S. Hillyard, the company is committed to helping organizations improve outcomes, lower cleaning costs, and deliver results that ensure clean, safe, healthy facilities. For more information, visit https://www.hillyard.com/.

NCAA is a registered trademark for the National Collegiate Athletic Association.