ATLANTA, GA—September 21, 2022—Highlands, an eCommerce manufacturers agency, announced the hiring of LJ Nelson as a Business Development Manager.

In his role, Nelson will work to drive sales for Highland’s clients using proactive engagement with significant end users in Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia territories. He will manage the end user selling processes, develop relationships with distributors’ strategic account teams and ensure clients’ products are sold through aligned distribution partners.

“LJ’s expansive experience in sales enables him to navigate the complex distributor landscape and effectively utilize new business prospecting and networking skills,” said Seth Raley, President, Highlands. “He is a great addition to the team, and his sales knowledge and expertise will help to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

“I’m excited for what’s to come at Highlands; we have an awesome opportunity to increase the standard at which our clients expect their business partners to operate on their behalf,” said Nelson, Business Development Manager, Highlands. “I look forward to becoming an integral part of Highlands by expanding the footprint of our business to help our clients win.”

About Highlands

Highlands is an international sales, marketing, and eCommerce agency dedicated to helping manufacturers grow sales in B2B and digital channels. Since 1962, businesses have trusted Highlands to deliver results by combining the most effective multi-channel brand advocacy strategies with world-class expertise.