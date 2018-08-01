DENVER — August 1, 2018 — Carpet and rug cleaning industry equipment and chemical manufacturer MasterBlend has made changes to its leadership. Aaron Groseclose has stepped down as president, and Brian Haack will replace him as company leader.

Groseclose reports his departure comes as a desire to spend more time with his grandchildren, children, and wife. He is a well-known carpet, upholster, and oriental rug cleaning instructor, as well as the developer of the Master Rug Cleaner Program. Groseclose also is co-author of “A Comprehensive Guide to Oriental and Specialty Rug Cleaning” and a contributor to Cleanfax.

The company said of Groseclose’s departure, “We wish to express our gratitude for his input, insight, and leadership over the years.”

Groseclose will stay involved with MasterBlend despite his retirement from the company. He will remain an instructor and will continue to offer consultation as an advisor.

Haack previously served as MasterBlend’s vice president of operations, managing much of the day-to-day and long-range company planning. He has been with the MasterBlend since it was established. He also serves as vice president of ADCO PRO Cleaning Supply Company in Denver.

“We are pleased to announce that Brian Haack will be replacing Aaron as the company’s president,” MasterBlend said in a release.

