Washington, D.C.—October 20, 2020—Green Seal recently announced that it will participate in Amazon’s new Climate Pledge Friendly program, which makes it easier for customers to shop for and discover more sustainable products. Amazon’s product listings will now include a “Climate Pledge Friendly” label for products certified by Green Seal and other select organizations, telling shoppers that the products meet meaningful sustainability standards. Customers can also see which certifications the product has earned and learn more about the certification requirements.

Amazon chose organizations for its Climate Pledge Friendly program that certify products that have demonstrated sustainability benefits. Green Seal’s science-based certification standards emphasize health and safety, prohibiting carcinogens, mutagens, and reproductive toxins in certified products and requiring a rigorous examination of a product’s sustainability in areas including raw materials extraction, manufacturing, packaging, and how the product is used and disposed. Critically, Green Seal’s testing requirements mean that certified products are proven to deliver uncompromising performance.

“Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly label makes it simple for shoppers to identify which products are in line with their sustainability values,” said Green Seal CEO Doug Gatlin. “Amazon’s high bar for choosing certifying partners aligns with Green Seal’s commitment to recognizing products that meet the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership. Green Seal is proud to take part in this powerful initiative. Amazon is demonstrating true leadership by making it easier for customers to shop for more sustainable products and encouraging brands and manufacturers to produce and source more sustainably.”

Amazon’s selection for Climate Pledge Friendly includes grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products, as well as other items from a range of categories. Hundreds of Green Seal-certified products are available from brands such as Georgia-Pacific, Office Depot, Rubbermaid, 3M, Ecolab, Diversey, Staples, Kittrich, Branch Creek, Tork, Simoniz, Neenah, Betco, and PortionPac, among others.

For more information on the Climate Pledge Friendly qualification criteria and to start shopping for these products visit http://www.amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly or look for the Climate Pledge Friendly badge.

Green Seal is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership. Visit GreenSeal.org for more information.