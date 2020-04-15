GreenGlides has recently been acquired by Mikey’s Board and Mikey’s Fest founder Mike Pailliotet and John Olson of Superior Cleaning Solutions in Orem, Utah. They purchased the company from founder Lisa Smith of Sun City, California.

“GreenGlides have an amazing history with our industry,” according to Pailliotet. “If you have ever pushed a wand without a glide, you are doing yourself a disservice. I’m pleased to help continue to bring GreenGlides products and support to the market.”

The company will continue to sell GreenGlides to the carpet cleaning industry via a direct website and through existing and new distributors worldwide.

“GreenGlides has been the sole provider of made-in-America Teflon wand glides for virtually every carpet cleaning wand in existence since their advent in 2004,” Pailliotet said. “Cleaners and distributors can look forward to quick fulfilment of all popular models, online support, and further development and sales of related products.”

Visit www.greenglides.com for more information.