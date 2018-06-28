Blackwood, NJ — June 28, 2018 — GM Carpet Care of Toms River, NJ, recently joined the Mastertech Franchise System as new franchise owners.

“We would like to welcome Mark Case and his sons, Mark and Luke, from GM Carpet Care to the Mastertech Family!” Mastertech Franchise Systems founders Tom Duff and Eric Green said in a release. “GM Carpet Care has provided quality carpet cleaning and water damage cleanup for more than 30 years.”

The new Mastertech Environmental Franchise, which will provide mold remediation, mold testing, and bio and hording cleanup to residential and commercial customers in their area, beginning July 1. The new franchise owners, along with technicians and support staff, will attended Mastertech’s CORE training in New Jersey. Their classes will include intensive marketing, sales and estimating strategies, business management and budgeting, and hands-on remediation experience. Technicians will take part in real-world mold remediations alongside Mastertech project managers and remediation technicians.

Although Mastertech has officially allowed franchising since 2013, it hasn’t made its offering public until recently. The company, which focuses heavily on mold remediation, environmental cleaning, and air quality testing, reports rapid growth due to its “industry-specific marketing, sales, and operations systems developed for its current office locations.”

Mastertech’s client services include mold remediation, mold testing and inspections, crime and death scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, water damage mitigation, and asbestos and lead abatement. Due to changes in building materials and construction techniques and a better understanding of the dangers of poor indoor air quality, demand for these services has grown across the United States.