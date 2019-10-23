MILL VALLEY, Ca.—October 23, 2019—Glassdoor and MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) have developed Culture 500, an interactive online tool that compares and ranks the corporate cultures of more than 500 U.S. companies, according to an article on glassdoor.com. The article points out that although developing company culture has become increasingly important in the business world, defining and measuring culture has been challenging. Job seekers look for companies with strong culture, and business leaders attempt to create culture in order to attract and retain the best employees, but what actually creates a strong company culture?

Culture 500 applies a scientific approach to the idea of company culture in order to better define, evaluate, and measure it. According to the article, Culture 500 applies artificial intelligence technology created by MIT SMR to Glassdoor’s database of company reviews to evaluate corporate culture. The software then ranks the companies based on nine cultural dimensions: collaboration, integrity, agility, diversity, customer orientation, execution, innovation, performance, and respect.

According to the article, company culture is a top factor for employees seeking jobs. The data provided in Culture 500 can help employers understand the elements that make up a company’s culture, so they can be more intentional about creating a positive culture that fits their business.