This news was originally published on ISSA on October 13, 2022.

Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, joined WGN-TV’s Morning News for an interview this week.

Dr. Macgregor-Skinner discussed tips for staying healthy during this year’s cold and flu season and stressed the importance of flu shots this season in the wake of influenzas outbreaks earlier this year in the Southern Hemisphere. He also highlighted ISSA’s recently launched Rethink What Clean Means campaign, which aims to educate Americas about the pivotal importance of cleaning and supporting businesses in elevating their standard of clean.

Tune in to the full interview below: