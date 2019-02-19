DALLAS — February 18, 2019 — The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) hosted a three-and-a-half-day training at the beginning of February for cleaning and restoration industry professionals to become Certified Forensic Operators. GBAC Certified Forensic Operators assist in the response to, remediation of, and recovery from any incident involving infectious agents and biological materials.

Students from across the United States descended upon Dallas to participate in the training, which consisted of both classroom sessions and intensive hands-on experiences to meet the GBAC requirements. Certified Forensic Operator training covers GBAC Bio-Forensic Tiers 1 and 2 (GBT1 & GBT2) in depth, with an understanding of GBAC Bio-Forensic Tiers 3 and 4 (GBT3 & GBT4).

View a slideshow of images from the GBAC training below:

Leading the training team with more than 45 years of field experience was Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist and the GBAC Director of Forensic Operations, Jeff Jones. Jones trained these soon-to-be “microbial warriors” in the proper acquisition of critical incident data (CID), site assessment procedures, load reduction techniques, and the proper sequence and harmonics to any successful forensic restoration project.

Bloodborne pathogen training and biosafety for forensic operators training was conducted by Patricia Olinger, JM, RBP, CFO, CBFRS from Emory University. Additionally, Jim Joyce from Hygiena gave extensive hands-on instruction in the proper use of ATP meters and how they apply to the forensic restoration industry.

Dean Kirk, CFO, CBFRS conducted personal protective equipment (PPE) training, which included selection and types of PPE with hands-on activities for proper PPE donning and doffing procedures. Finally, Stephen Leung, CFO, CBFRS trained students in the science of cleaning and disinfecting as well as the difference between cleaning and GBAC Forensic Cleaning.

The Global BioRisk Advisory Council’s vision of forensic restoration recognizes the need to bring together the scientific, decontamination, and restoration communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological dangers in an increasingly integrated world. For more information on the next GBAC training opportunity, please visit https://www.gbac.org/.