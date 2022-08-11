Monkeypox cases continue to mount due to the rising outbreak, and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical for keeping cleaning professionals safe. As of August 10, 2022, there were 10,392 total confirmed monkeypox/orthopox virus cases in America and, for restoration and cleaning professionals, having the right preventative measures and safety standards in place is highly important. Fortunately, the experts have provided insightful solutions that leaders can utilize for these very concerns.

In this ISSA/GBAC Industry Alert, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, delivers clear information on how to ensure the safety of cleaning and restoration teams. Dr. Macgregor-Skinner stresses compliance with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens (BBP) Standard as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Hazardous Materials Regulations. Continuous training on proper PPE use is also crucial for success.

