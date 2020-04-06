Northbrook, IL—April 6, 2020—In response to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) international pandemic, ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has launched the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course.

This virtual seminar from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, is designed to empower cleaning professionals to become Microbial Warriors™. The course will train attendees to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazards in the workplace. Participants will learn infection and contamination control measures for infectious disease outbreak situations such as the novel coronavirus. Individuals who successfully complete the course within 30 days of enrollment will receive a Certificate of Completion from GBAC.

“Frontline cleaning workers are essential first responders to the novel coronavirus and other infectious agents,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “These heroes are working courageously to slow the spread of the virus, but they need proper training and applied understanding of best practices to protect themselves and the facilities they serve. The GBAC Fundamentals Online Course fills this void and empowers cleaning professionals to work safely and effectively.”

GBAC’s online course features video presentations from Patty Olinger, GBAC executive director, and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, GBAC board member and assistant professor for Penn State’s Department of Public Health Sciences. The interactive workshop includes information on the origin, symptoms, and treatment of COVID-19 as well as information useful for those responsible for cleaning and disinfecting areas that may be contaminated with the coronavirus. Upon completion, participants will be armed with the knowledge needed to respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace.

ISSA’s GBAC Fundamentals Online Course can be accessed at www.issa.com/gbac-fundamentals. The course is $150 for ISSA members and $300 for nonmembers. In addition to the online training, participants also receive access to GBAC’s webinar and a downloadable GBAC Forensic Restoration Guide. For more information on this course and all other ISSA member benefits and educational opportunities, email membership@issa.com.

Plus, be sure to check www.issa.com/coronavirus for updated information and complimentary best-practice tips for prevention and control.