Hurricane Ian has led to countless restoration professionals cleaning up incredibly overwhelming projects and not entirely knowing what to expect. To make matters worse, a recent outbreak of “flesh-eating” bacteria has begun to spread especially in the Hurricane Ian area. Fortunately, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of GBAC, has insights into this concerning development and shared them in the latest GBAC Industry Alert online. To see what Macgregor-Skinner’s main concerns are for this bacteria and what he foresees the future to look like in this regard, watch the full video below.

