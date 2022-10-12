This article was originally published on October 10, 2022 on ISSA.com.

October 12, 2022—The Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, today released its Validation and Auditing Technology Resource Guide and Directory. The new resource guide serves to educate industry professionals about the current and emerging technologies for cleaning validation and auditing. It is available complimentary to ISSA members and GBAC customers.

“With cleaning for health more important than ever, it is important to audit and validate a cleaning program’s efficacy,” said GBAC Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner. “We are excited to offer this resource to ISSA members, GBAC customers, and the industry as a whole to make it easier for them to identify the best partners for their cleaning performance validation and auditing needs.”

This publication includes education regarding cleaning validation and auditing technologies, environmental hygiene monitoring, and data collection and analysis. Some technologies outlined include ATP portable microbiological tests, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), air pathogen detection, fluorescent marking, sensors, software, and more.

Several GBAC STAR™ Registered Technologies have participated in this initiative. Products that have achieved the GBAC STAR Registered Seal have been assessed by the GBAC Scientific Advisory Board for scientific validity, usability, practicality, safety, and efficacy.

GBAC STAR Registered Technologies included in the resource guide and directory are:

AllClir Sensors by AllClir

AnniList® by Annihilare Medical Systems Inc.

Biosafety Intelligence System by Poppy Health Inc.

EnSURE™ Touch by Hygiena

GeneCount® Q-16 by LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.

Highlight by Kinnos

Kikkoman A3 by Kikkoman Biochemifa Co.

Optisolve Ltd.

Exclusive Participating Technologies referenced in the resource guide and directory are:

2nd Generation ATP® by LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.

3 Rings of Defense by ThinkLite

Cleancode, Powered by CORA Technologies

CleanTelligent Software

Clean-Trace Hygiene Monitoring and Management System by 3M Health Care

DAZO® Environmental Monitoring and Verification System by Ecolab Inc.

Mero Technologies Inc.

Smart InspectTM and Simple Check™ by Core America

UVC Dosimeters by Intellego Technologies.

The GBAC Validation and Auditing Technology Resource Guide and Directory is available at no cost to ISSA members and GBAC customers at https://gbac.issa.com/validation-and-auditing-technology-guide-and-directory/.