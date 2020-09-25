NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 25, 2020—The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, has introduced a new course offering to help cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazards in the workplace. In the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course: Cleaning and Disinfection Principles, participants will learn infection and contamination control measures for infectious disease outbreak situations such as the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The GBAC cleaning and disinfection course is offered as an educational product from the ISSA Online Learning Institute and can be completed any time at the learner’s own pace.

Individuals who successfully complete the course within 30 days will receive a Certificate of Completion from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council and can use the term “GBAC-Trained Technician” to distinguish themselves in their marketing and communication materials. GBAC-Trained Technicians are cleaning professionals with the planning, knowledge, and processes needed to respond to a biohazard crisis in the workplace. They bring increased value to their employers and customers because they demonstrate the competence to carry out their responsibilities and they have a commitment to the standards of excellence and continuous learning.

The GBAC cleaning and disinfection course will cover:

Preventative, response, infection control, and contamination control measures to known or potential infectious disease outbreak situations. This section includes emphasis on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Importance of proper cleaning and disinfection for health

GBAC protocol for response and remediation

Use of personal protective equipment (PPE), tools, and equipment

Cleaners and disinfectants based on the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogens Guidance in the United States

How international professionals can find information specific to their own countries

Key takeaways and frequently asked questions

At the completion of the course, participants will take a post-course test to earn their Certificate of Completion and GBAC-Trained Technician designation. The course takes approximately 2-3 hours to complete.

The GBAC cleaning and disinfection course is available from Shop ISSA for $150 USD for members and $300 USD for non-members. Volume-discount pricing is available for enrollments of more than 50 employees. Visit ISSA’s website for more information.

Course fees include access to the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course: Cleaning & Disinfection Principles through the ISSA Online Learning Institute platform and an individual certificate of completion. Participants also receive access to the GBAC Webinar (free recording) and GBAC Forensic Restoration Guide (free download). Once you have purchased the course, you will receive a separate e-mail with your login credentials to access your order through the ISSA Online Learning Institute.