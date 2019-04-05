CHICAGO — April 5, 2019 — Active Communications International (ACI) will host its 4th Future of Surfactants Summit North America on September 18-19, 2019 in Chicago. The Summit will once again bring together senior executives and experts from the surfactants sector to discuss the latest challenges and developments making an impact on the industry. Registration for the Future of Surfactants Summit is now open, and attendants registering by April 30 will save 20 percent on the registration fee.

The two-day event focuses on surfactants, a common ingredient in cleaning product chemistry. This year, the Future of Surfactants Summit will discuss topics such as raw materials supply and demand; regulatory issues and supply chain activity; an analysis of bio-based surfactants; the use of surfactants across industry sectors; and the evolution of performance and applications.

Summit attendants include manufacturers, raw material producers and suppliers, consultants, regulatory affairs bodies, associations, and other industry specialists in the cosmetic, agricultural, and pharma sectors. The 2018 event brought together industry professionals from organizations like Inolex, Stepan, Clorox, Clariant, Croda, Lavo, Dow, US Environmental Protection Agency, Sironix Renewables, and many more.

The standard delegate rate is $2,395, which includes attendance for the two-day conference, all speakers’ presentations, lunches, networking opportunities, and documentation from the event. Register by April 30 to receive the $479 early bird discount, which reduces the rate to $1,916. For more information or to register for the Future of Surfactants Summit, click here.