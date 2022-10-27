FLORIDA—October 27, 2022—The Secretary of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Melanie Griffin, recently suspended certain geographic and subcontracting limitations for general contractors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Her office issued an emergency order to make these temporary changes that expand access to contracting services in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, where structural and roofing repairs are in high demand.

The order suspends the regulation that a certified or registered general, building, or residential contractor must subcontract roofing work for repairs or installation. This means that any certified or registered contractor can perform necessary roofing work in affected areas.

The order also states that registered contractors are not subject to the usual geographical scope limitations or requirements when providing services to affected areas. This means that registered contractors may work outside the geographical scope of their registration to provide hurricane restoration services. Contractors must simply provide their state registration, proof of compliance with workers’ compensation, and proof of liability insurance to the jurisdiction where work is being performed.

The emergency order is in effect for the following Florida counties:

Alachua

Baker

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Desoto

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Johns

Lucie

Sarasota

Seminole

Sumter

Union

Volusia

The emergency order remains in force until November 22, 2022 unless extended by an additional order.