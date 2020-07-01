FLORIDA—July 1, 2020—The State of Florida recently announced that it will delay continuing education requirements for mold licensing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 9, 2020, the Department of Business and Professional Regulations published executive order DBPR Emergency Order 2020-08, which extended the Mold-Related Service Board licensing renewal deadlines to the end of the year 2020.

“The inability to conduct onsite classes has made it difficult for Florida licensed mold professionals to get the 14 hours they need every two years for license renewal. As you would expect, most wait until the actual renewal year to get those hours and, unfortunately, that corresponded with the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in the first quarter of this year. The uncertainly regarding rescheduling those onsite classes seems to be one of the main reasons why the renewal deadline was extended,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI. “We rescheduled our NORMI CEU Training Conference in Treasure Island, FL for October 9-13 where we’ll be offering 7 different classes, all of which qualify for CEUs to meet the licensing requirement. Looks like that’s going to be good timing and a lot of people will be ready to get out to an onsite location.”

The State of Florida requires all licensed Mold Assessors and Mold Remediators to obtain 14 hours of continuing education credits every two years and renew their license(s) in even years. Licensing is in the name of the individual, rather than a company, so regardless of how many licenses an individual has under that Board, only 14 hours are required and all licenses under that Board are renewed.

NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors, is an approved training provider for the five (5) states that require licensing in the mold profession. Classes are delivered onsite, online and in a LIVE webinar format from www.Events.NORMI.org For more information, contact NORMI at support@normi.org or call 877.251.2296