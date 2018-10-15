ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross caught up with Ryan McLaughlin from 1-800 WATER DAMAGE at The Experience Trade Show last month to talk about the value of flood houses in restoration training. The Experience Trade Show featured a flood house, which is a structure built to be flooded and then restored in order to train restoration technicians on the best equipment and practices for drying and remediating water damage.

When asked about the importance of flood houses in restoration training, McLaughlin said, “I don’t think there’s any substitute for hands-on training in our industry.” His company, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, conducts training at their facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan using a flood house. “Our franchisees that come through on a regular basis, we survey them, we talk to them, we talk to them after they get in the field, and all they do is talk about how beneficial the flood house was,” McLaughlin said.

When it comes to sharpening your water damage restoration skills, real-world experiences like flood houses provide some of the best training. “If you want a real education, go to a class, go to where they’re going to flood a house and do the real work,” Cross said. See the full video, “The Value of Flood Houses in Restoration Training,” above.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE is a water restoration company with franchise locations throughout the U.S. These locations offer residential and commercial customers property restoration and carpet cleaning services.