LENEXA, KS — March 6, 2019 — More Floods hosted four new and one revisiting companies at its February 2019 More Floods training session on February 21-22, according to a press release.

The companies that sent employees through the February 2019 More Floods training program were:

Onyx Restoration – Brookshire, TX

Supreme Clean – Bald Knob, AR

Green Genie Environmental Services – Williamsville, NY

MoldMD – Houston, TX

Each of these organizations completed the two-day training class at the modern More Floods training facility in Lenexa, KS.

“We want to welcome all and look forward to seeing their future success!” More Floods said in the release.

A guaranteed, proven non-franchise system for the independent water, fire and mold restorer, More Floods Inc. helps companies effectively compete in the emergency water removal industry.

For more support, training and processes used by hundreds of business owners, contact More Floods Inc. at 866-667-3356 or cc@morefloods.com.