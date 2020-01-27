SANFORD, N.C.—January 27, 2020— The February CIECAst webinar will feature Mike Anderson, owner and president of Collision Advice. Anderson’s presentation “Utilizing Technology to Thrive and Not Just Survive in 2020” will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Anderson will discuss eliminating human disruption; how AI will impact collision repair centers; the benefits and options for electronic quality control (QC) checklists; using text reminders; using technology to update customers; and much more.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session with Anderson. Attendees can also earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by taking a short quiz after the webinar.

Anderson is the former owner of Wagonwork Collision Centers, two highly-acclaimed shops located in Alexandria, Virginia. Currently, he owns and operates Collision Advice, an industry research, reference, and consulting business. Anderson is a sought-after speaker, author, and consultant, who can discuss and teach on a wide range of topics. He spends his time traveling throughout North America instructing, serving on advisory boards and committees, and supporting the industry.

Register online for the February CIECAst webinar.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.