MECHANICSVILLE, Va.—January 16, 2020—The Property Insurance and Restoration Conference (PIRC) will hold its next meeting Monday, February 10 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. Held in conjunction with Xactware’s Elevate Conference, the February 2020 PIRC meeting will feature a full day of presentations, networking, and discussions, with a reception scheduled for Monday evening.

The February 2020 PIRC meeting is open to all property insurance and restoration professionals. Online registration is $95 and closes February 5. For more information and to register online, click here. Registration is also available at the door for $125, and a block of rooms is reserved at the Grand America Hotel. For those interested in attending the Elevate Conference as well, that event is scheduled for February 11-12, also at the Grand America Hotel.

PIRC is a forum where property insurance and restoration industry stakeholders come together for discussions, enhanced understanding, heightening transparency, finding common ground, and communicating possible solutions and/or best practices to improve the industry. PIRC utilizes committees of volunteers to review and promote positive improvements to the industry at large. For more information about meetings, work products, or committees of PIRC, please visit the website at www.gotopirc.com .

