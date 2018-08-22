A recent article from Cleanfax sister publication, Cleaning & Maintenance Management magazine, is on the topic “Budget for the Lifespan of Your Facility.”

One frustrating obstacle that commercial floor cleaning contractors face when selling their services is justifying their prices. Obviously, it costs more to perform proper carpet cleaning and hard floor care, and with cut-rate contractors working to get the bid, it can be a challenge to compete.

Understanding how regular maintenance cleaning will actually save money over the lifespan of the facility, because flooring will last much longer and look better over the long term, can make bidding and estimating your services much easier.

Click here to read the entire article.

And don’t miss what’s coming up at ISSA Show 2018 in Dallas.