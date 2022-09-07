The 2022 Experience Las Vegas Show kicked off this week with 5 tracks of education, multiple awards ceremonies, a trade show hall packed with booths, and live presentations from various experts in the industry. In this video, we talk with Larry Cooper about this exciting event as well as what’s ahead for The Experience. To see what Cooper has to say about the future of The Experience, watch the full exclusive Cleanfax interview at the entrance of the trade show hall below.

Click and Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&cc_lang_pref=&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=1&rel=0&fs=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&controls=1&" class="__youtube_prefs__ no-lazyload" title="YouTube player" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen data-no-lazy="1" data-skipgform_ajax_framebjll="">

