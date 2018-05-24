LAS VEGAS — May 24, 2018 — Registration for the 2018 Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas, September 5-7, has officially opened. In addition, the Experience team is looking for volunteers to help build the flood house for the event.

Once again, the Experience will feature the popular live flood house demonstration area where attendees can witness cleanup firsthand. And currently, volunteers are needed to help build the flood house. Volunteers will arrive on Saturday, September 1, and begin the two and a half days of work on the structure. Volunteers will be thanked with paid hotel rooms for two nights as well as some meals.

For more information on volunteering for flood house building, contact Jennifer Wilkinson at Jennifer@experiencetheevents.com or 888-881-1001, extension 101.

Registration for the show is open and the room block at the Mirage Hotel & Casino has begun filling up. Registration for the event is $279 through August 17 and $309 after that. Those interested in the trade show but unable to attend the convention can do so for only $10.

For registration or more information, visit www.experiencetheevents.com.