LAS VEGAS — September 5, 2018 — The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2018 is officially underway at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Cleaning and restoration professionals from all over the country have come together for the largest independent trade show in the industry. Over the next few days, participants will have the opportunity to attend a wide range of demonstrations, training, and educational sessions on all aspects of the cleaning and restoration industry.

On Wednesday, September 5, The Experience Convention officially kicked off with its welcome session and educational sessions from five different tracks: Cleaning and Restoration, Management and Marketing, Industry Trends and Hot Topics, ARCS Rug Cleaning, and IICRC Technician Training.

Next Gear Solutions’ Garret Gray talks about modern technology, like virtual reality and cloud storage, and why it’s important to the restoration industry:

Cleanfax contributor Kari Dybdahl of ARMR Network explained about her 4 Cs of Insurance Purchasing:

The Trade Show Grand Opening began at 4:00 p.m. in the Trade Show Hall where areas were set up for live demonstrations and hands-on experiences, including hard surface cleaning and restoration, the ARCS Rug Alley, the ISSA Pavilion, the Shaw Flooring Exhibit, and truckmount cleaning demonstrations. The evening concluded with the Industry Reception sponsored by Odorcide.

Larry Cooper kicked off the trade show with his welcome message:

In the evening, The Experience Convention team began the process of flooding the flood house and began the restoration process:

The Experience Convention continues Thursday, September 6 with more educational sessions, trade show demonstrations, the keynote address, and The Experience pool party and reception. For more information, check out The Experience Convention and Trade Show guide.