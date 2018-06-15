FORT MYERS, FL — June 15, 2018 — Excel Cleaning & Restoration Supplies officially acquired Best Way Cleaning Supplies if Jupiter, Florida, May 14, 2018, according to a press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the acquisition of Best Way, we have had a great relationship with them for many years and the timing was finally right for both parties. What we are bringing to the table is more inventory and introducing new products and supplies to the restoration and remediation contractors in that area to help better support them,” Excel Supplies General Manager Justin Brown. “We also will be adding a lot more education for both cleaners and restorers.”

Best Way primarily provides supplies for the carpet and tile cleaning industry along with janitorial supplies and pressure washers for the east coast of Florida. Excel Supplies operates out of Fort Myers, FL, which is directly across the state on the west coast.

Excel Supplies has been owned and operated by the same family for 15 years and, as company representatives say, “proves that there is still a place for independently owned distributors in the industry.” The company specializes in the cleaning and restoration industry have a reputation for their custom truckmount installs and knowledge in the industry as a whole.

Brown adds, “The industry has changed a lot over the past decade and we pride ourselves in evolving with it but never forgetting that customer service and relationships come first. Excel believes that rather than having customers we have partners and our goal is to help them become more successful because, as they grow, we grow, and this new location was proof that we are all growing and we can’t ask for more than that.”