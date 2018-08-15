by Jeff Cross, executive editor

I had the privilege and experience to get to know Ernie Hartong, a little over a year ago.

We had lunch. He bought. I bet he expensed it, the cheapskate he is.

Ernie and I were brought into the ISSA fold as part of the global merger and acquisition plan by ISSA to help conquer the world of cleaning and restoration. Not that ISSA needed the help. The association knows what it is doing.

If you want to be part of this cleaning conquering agenda, don’t miss the ISSA Show in Dallas, October 29-November 1.

I asked Ernie a few questions to draw him out of his shell…

Tell us about your position with ISSA and what you do with the ISSA Show.

I am the executive director of ARCSI, the residential division of ISSA. You might wonder what ARSCI stands for. I have to look that up myself from time to time. It’s the Association of Residential Cleaning Services International, and I’m super proud of what we have accomplished.

Who is going to be at the ISSA Show?

Everyone who matters! Those that come to the show will have a great experience and leave with ideas that will help them grow their businesses.

How will attendees benefit from the ISSA Show?

Our educational sessions in the residential segment of the show are designed to motivate you, inspire you, and give you some tangible take-aways to help you improve and growth your residential cleaning business. Our speakers are a mix of talented pros from both inside and outside our industry.

What specifically will ARCSI help us with?

We will cover current issues like “Utilizing the Cloud”, “Free PR”, “Hiring and Firing”, “Time Management and Productivity”, “Leveraging Social Media and Apps”, “New and Exotic Surfaces and How to Care for Them”, and much more. There are more than 20 sessions just in the residential track. In addition, you can also attend other sessions on Monday and on the show floor throughout the week. Don’t miss the “Residential Pavilion” where you’ll see the latest in products and services specifically for residential cleaning companies.

What is new this this year that we can all look forward to?

Our “TEAM ISSA Welcome Reception” on Monday night is going to be bigger and better than ever. ARCSI is joining with IEHA and ISSA Canada to host the event. It will be a great time to network, meet old friends, and make new ones from different segments of the cleaning industry. Also, with your All Access Pass you will be able to attend the biggest Halloween Party in Dallas on Wednesday night, the ISSA Backlot Bash. There will be food, live entertainment, and just plain fun, Texas style.

How does the ISSA Show differ from other industry shows or events?

It’s the one show that brings the entire cleaning industry together to learn, network, and see the latest and greatest products on the show floor. with over 700 vendors. If you are thinking of expanding your business beyond just residential cleaning, into carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning etc, the ISSA Show is the place to network with others who are already successful and learn how to make it happen for you. One of the things I have noticed in my 10 years of being part of the ISSA Show is that the owners to attend year after year are also the owners of some of the most successful companies in the residential industry. So perhaps there is a correlation between what they learn at the Show and how their businesses have successfully grown? You do the math. The same can be true for your business, but it is sort of like the lottery, you can’t win if you don’t play, and our odds of making you successful are much, much better than hitting the lottery.

Will you buy us a beer?

I’m not Brant, but I’ll meet you at Top Golf for the Party for a Purpose, I’m sure they have a 19th hole.

See you in Dallas!

Click here for all the details