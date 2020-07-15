WASHINGTON, D.C.—July 15, 2020—The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two Lysol products as effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, according to a press release. Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99) and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127) are the first two products to have submitted laboratory testing against SARS-CoV-2 that was reviewed by the EPA and approved for label claims that it is effective against the virus.

“Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist meet the EPA’s criteria for use against the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic, based on laboratory testing that found both products kill (inactivate) the virus after two minutes of wet contact,” explained Dr. Gavin Macgreggor-Skinner of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC).

There are more than 420 products on the EPA List N that the EPA says are strong enough to kill or inactivate the novel coronavirus. This list is based on the EPA’s guidance for emerging pathogens, activated for the first time in January in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which allows manufacturers to submit data showing their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses than SARS-CoV-2.

The two Lysol products are the first products to have been tested directly against the SAR-CoV-2 virus