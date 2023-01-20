Entrepreneur released their annual Franchise 500 list and, amongst the top companies, 10 cleaning/restoration brands reigned supreme.

To be listed in the 44th-annual index, each company is evaluated on objective measures including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and size of its franchise system, among other criteria.

Take a look at the full list of brands below:

1-800 Water Damage

1-800-Packouts

360clean

911 Restoration

AdvantaClean

Affordable Remediation

Aire-Master

All Dry Services

American Veterans Restoration

Anago Cleaning Systems

16 ISSA members were also listed in this Franchise 500 feature.

For more information on this list and to see the other companies that compose it, view the full article on Entrepreneur today.