On August 1, 2022, Entrepreneur released their picks for the top-ranked restoration franchises of the year. The list included several well-known names in the industry that have been featured regularly on Cleanfax likewise. According to their article on these restoration franchise leaders, “Restoration experts like these top franchises earned the best rankings in this year’s Franchise 500 list.” Below is their complete list along with each of their rankings overall.

1. Servepro—Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 8

2. ServiceMaster—Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 33

3. PuroClean—Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 97

4. 1-800 Water Damage—Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 104

5. Paul Davis Restoration—Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 120

To learn more about their individual business models, franchise fees, investments, and units, check out the full Franchise 500 ranking list by Entrepreneur.

You can also learn more about each company through Cleanfax News.