KITCHENER, ON.—January 11, 2023 —Encircle, the leading field documentation platform serving the property claims industry, has announced that it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination. The examination, conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC (www.assurancepoint.cpa), found that Encircle achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for Security.

SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which examines the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

“We’re on a mission to bring trust and transparency to the property claims process,” explains Paul Donald, CEO, Encircle. “Data security plays an integral role within that – especially as data collection requirements only become more stringent within the industry. Encircle customers can have confidence that they can trust us with their data and, as we work towards building an open ecosystem for restorers, it’s also important for our partners to be able to integrate with Encircle with confidence.”

As part of its commitment to an open ecosystem, Encircle has integrated with Phoenix DryLINK®, Kahi, PSA, Xcelerate, and other vendors, in addition to Zapier. Restorers can utilize Zapier for a point-and-click solution that creates more than 3,000 integration possibilities with Encircle, including the most popular applications used by restoration contractors such as QuickBooks and ServiceM8. For restorers who need a custom integration, they can utilize Encircle’s open API which is free to use with an Encircle account.

“Our ultimate goal is to align restorers, adjusters, and carriers around a single source of truth,” says Donald. “Eliminating the friction and distrust that exists between parties today – and making it easy to document a loss – is only possible if software vendors truly come together to collaborate and make a steadfast commitment to data integrity and security.”

Encircle intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report.

Technology vendors interested in integrating with Encircle are encouraged to get in touch and discuss partnership opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.getencircle.com/integrations

About Encircle

At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page. For more information visit https://www.getencircle.com.