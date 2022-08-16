With a good system in place, program work can be consistent, and lucrative. The latest 2022 industry survey indicated that 40% of restoration contractors participate in TPA work, representing approximately 20% of their job volume. But, with all the guidelines, processes, and back-and-forth that are associated with program work, how can you grow your business? This is the topic for Encircle’s upcoming webinar on Thursday, September 1 at 1 PM ET.
The ‘How to Grow Your Restoration biz on Program Work’ FREE Webinar by Encircle will include various insightful and exclusive topics including:
- How to leverage vendor work to your advantage as a restoration contractor
- Documentation strategies: top tips for reducing back-and-forth with your reports
- How to stand out, exude professionalism, and rise the ranks in a vendor program
The Industry Expert Panelists for the Webinar include:
- Josh Bachman, Business Development Advisor, Violand Management Associates
- Phillip Rosebrook, Present, Business Mentors, CR
- Johnny Mackey, CEO, Shamrock Restoration
- Anthony Nelson, 20+ years in the property restoration industry
To learn how to grow your restoration business and create a streamlined program work system, register for Encircle’s FREE webinar today and come prepared to take notes, listen, and grow as a leader and brand!
No Comment