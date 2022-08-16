Thursday, September 1 at 1 PM ET. With a good system in place, program work can be consistent, and lucrative. The latest 2022 industry survey indicated that 40% of restoration contractors participate in TPA work, representing approximately 20% of their job volume. But, with all the guidelines, processes, and back-and-forth that are associated with program work, how can you grow your business? This is the topic for Encircle’s upcoming webinar on

The ‘How to Grow Your Restoration biz on Program Work’ FREE Webinar by Encircle will include various insightful and exclusive topics including:

How to leverage vendor work to your advantage as a restoration contractor

Documentation strategies: top tips for reducing back-and-forth with your reports

How to stand out, exude professionalism, and rise the ranks in a vendor program

The Industry Expert Panelists for the Webinar include:

Josh Bachman, Business Development Advisor, Violand Management Associates

Phillip Rosebrook, Present, Business Mentors, CR

Johnny Mackey, CEO, Shamrock Restoration

Anthony Nelson, 20+ years in the property restoration industry

To learn how to grow your restoration business and create a streamlined program work system, register for Encircle’s FREE webinar today and come prepared to take notes, listen, and grow as a leader and brand!