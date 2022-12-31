As the year wraps up, every brand has its top picks for content, including Encircle. For restoration professionals, these six content resources are great resources that, if not seen already, should definitely be read and watched in time for the new year and the opportunities it brings with it. Check them out below and get informed by this leading industry brand.

Webinar: Water Damage Bootcamp

In this Bootcamp, CRs Ken Larsen and Kris Rzesnoski cover 12 subjects related to restorative drying jobs. Tune in to this deep dive session that was Encircle’s most popular event of the year.

Watch on-demand

Webinar: Fire & Smoke Restoration Bootcamp

In this jam-packed three-hour session, CRs Joe Meyers and Kris Rzesnoski walk you through parts of the fire restoration process. Watch this Bootcamp webinar that 600+ restorers rated 4.5/5 stars below.

Watch on-demand

Growing Your Restoration Biz on Program Work

Looking to get started on program work, or for strategies to become more profitable? Then watch this session; this webinar was so good, it got the most attendee questions for this all-star panel.

Watch on-demand

EBook: Emergency Preparedness Kit

Don’t be caught off guard by CATs — be prepared for the unknown in 2023 with this comprehensive Encircle exclusive eBook. Consisting of five different templates, this resource will help you prepare for the next emergency in advance.

Be prepared for emergencies

Blog: How to get paid last — a restorer’s guide to loaning money

If you’re interested in getting paid fast, not last… fret not, there’s an app for that! Restoring a loss is no walk in the park, and you deserve to get paid for your hard work.

Get pointers on getting paid

Blog: Build a strong foundation with these 7 IICRC courses

Kris Rzesnoski, CR, created this list of top course picks to help restorers build a good foundation for their education. Treat yourself to some knowledge this season.

Explore these top course picks

Although these are only six insightful pieces to learn from, you can also check out the Cleanfax Editor’s Picks for 2022 to learn even more about leadership, restoration, management, and more. Stay tuned for even more incredible content from the industry in 2023!