KITCHENER, ON.—September 25, 2022—Encircle announced its placement as No. 320 on the 2022 Report on Business Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Encircle earned its spot with a three-year growth of 101%. This marks the third consecutive year Encircle has ranked as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“This achievement truly reflects the dedication, hard work, and passion our team has put in – not only to develop our product but to serve our customers and make a positive impact on the property insurance industry,” says Paul Donald, CEO of Encircle. “It’s been a remarkable journey and I’m very proud of the Encircle team for making this list once again.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

