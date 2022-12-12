HUDSON, OH.—December 12, 2022—Encircle, the only all-in-one field documentation platform, is pleased to announce that they’ve been chosen by FLEET Response as a technology partner to roll out across their network of partner companies to standardize documentation.

Utilizing Encircle’s open API, FLEET Response is integrating Encircle into their custom Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to seamlessly transfer data including photos, videos, notes, sketching, moisture mapping, contents, forms, and detailed reports for every job. This integration will standardize their field documentation process for water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold remediation, and reconstruction services nationwide. It will also enable significant efficiencies in their job management and reporting by eliminating duplicate data entry between systems.

“As FLEET Response continues to grow and the data requirements from our clients continue to increase, we set out to find a solution that would allow us to consolidate systems, eliminate redundant administrative work, and standardize processes across our locations,” says Gary Frazier, CIO at FLEET Response. “The in-app user experience for our employees was one of our biggest considerations – we needed an end-to-end process for both the field and office teams. Encircle’s mobile app makes it easy to document jobs and get data from the field to the office in real time. Now with the integration, that data will also flow seamlessly and automatically into the new FLEET Response ERP.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to support FLEET Response with an integrated solution that suits their specific business requirements,” adds Paul Donald, CEO of Encircle. “We believe strongly that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all software in restoration. Restorers deserve the right to integrate and implement the software solutions of their choosing into their own businesses.”

Encircle’s public API can be leveraged by restorers for free with an Encircle account. Restorers can also access a number of built-in Encircle integrations for project management, 3D imaging, equipment tracking, or claims management; or Zapier for a point-and-click solution that creates more than 3,000 integration possibilities with Encircle, including QuickBooks and ServiceM8.

About Encircle

At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page.

About FLEET Response

FLEET Response is a new way of thinking about restoration. We’re a people business, composed of partner companies across the country that live by the Golden Rule: do unto others as you’d have done to you. FLEET Response provides immediate response and empathy to give our customers hope in a difficult time and are the helping hands and trusted guidance to work them from disruption to restoration. Whether you need water, fire, or smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, or reconstruction services, we have the responsive capacity to get it done, regardless of the extent of the damage

For more information about FLEET Response, please visit www.fleetresponsenow.com.