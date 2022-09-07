LAS VEGAS, NV.—September 7, 2022—Encircle has officially announced the newest feature to its field documentation app: Floor Plan. Unveiled today at The Experience Tradeshow and Convention, the new feature allows restorers to scan a loss in just minutes within Encircle, and receive professional schematic floor plans the same day.

Using the Floor Plan feature is easy enough that anyone on a job site can walk through a property and use their smartphone camera to scan the area dimensions. No additional equipment or extensive training is required—technicians do not need anything other than their smartphones to create fast and accurate scans. These floor plans are finalized with all measurements and available in the Encircle file within hours, offering restorers consistent floor plans for their estimates and reports on day one of the job.

“Using the Encircle Floor Plan feature, there’s no need for restorers to spend hours measuring and sketching by hand, no need to purchase thousands of dollars in camera equipment, and no need to rely on having highly trained staff available to sketch a job,” says Kris Rzesnoski, Vice President, Encircle. “Techs can use it on any size job, without any experience at all.”

Floor Plan will be available in Q4 2022 and marks the first of a number of features coming to the Encircle platform in the approaching months. Customers can also expect to see enhancements to Encircle’s Hydro feature. These updates will make Encircle Hydro a project manager’s ideal tool for water damage restoration, allowing them to define their preferred water documentation process, and optimize their team’s task list to make sure critical job details are captured every time. Alerts and notifications will allow for easy job monitoring–making those involved aware of any issues so they can respond before it’s too late.

Plus, new integrations with equipment tracking and remote monitoring solutions from Phoenix DryLINK and Kahi will allow restorers to easily manage their inventory of equipment, knowing which equipment is on a job and which is available for use.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all software out there for restorers, and that’s what makes integrations with partners like Phoenix and Kahi so exciting,” says Paul Donald, CEO of Encircle. “It gives restorers more choice, so they can build a complete solution that works best for their business.” “Phoenix is excited to bring automated jobsite data collection to Encircle,” adds Erin Hynum, Phoenix DryLINK Product Manager. “We share the same vision of bringing choices to contractors and allowing them to select the best fit for their needs. You will now be able to automatically push your jobs from Encircle to DryLINK and get your drying report inside of Encircle.”

“As a CEO of an emerging technology firm and a restorer that stays active in the field, I believe Encircle’s new floor plan feature will be a game changer for enabling technicians to document losses efficiently. I know for certain that replacing hand-drawn sketches will help drive better process, consistency, quality, and transparency – all greatly needed in the industry,” says Kevin Dooley, CEO of Kahi. “At Kahi, we are excited to partner with Encircle to help contractors level up and reduce friction in the claims process.”

For more information about Encircle and upcoming feature releases, visit getencircle.com

About Encircle

Encircle is on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, Encircle has empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page.