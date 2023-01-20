Staying well within the tolerance range for insurance carriers, Encircle Floor Plan offers 95% accuracy and, using a device with LiDAR, increases to 97%. This offers restorers consistent and accurate sketches for their estimates and reports on day one of the job. Floor plans are priced at $29 USD, with volume discounts available, and are guaranteed to be delivered within 6 hours without a rush fee.

The addition of Encircle Floor Plan also allows a restorer to reduce the number of apps they’re using on a job, further complimenting Encircle’s existing suite of features: photos, videos, notes, forms, contents management, drying logs, moisture reports, and more.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for restorers to document in the field and tell the story of a loss. Getting Encircle Floor Plan into their hands is another big step in the right direction — and one our team is really excited about,” says Paul Donald, CEO, Encircle. “Techs can use it on any size job, without any experience at all. Plus, it eliminates hours of time measuring and sketching by hand, or bouncing between various applications, so they can focus on supporting homeowners.”

Encircle customers will be the first to get access to this new feature; followed by general market availability where it will also become a part of Encircle’s trial experience, allowing any restorer to try it for free. Any restorer interested in trying Encircle Floor Plan can contact the team at getencircle.com/floorplan.

At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page.

