LAVAL, Canada—October 11, 2019—Avmor, a manufacturer of professional cleaning chemicals, recently released their “Top 10 Benefits of Encapsulation Carpet Cleaning.” Many professional cleaners use extraction to clean carpets, but this is not the only available method. According to Avmor, encapsulation carpet cleaning has some distinct benefits, including less water use, less expensive equipment, and faster cleaning and drying times.

While some encapsulation methods involve sprinkling a dry powder over the carpet, newer technologies involve a liquid encapsulation cleaning agent applied to the carpet using a floor machine. “Both systems can prove very effective and have their benefits,” said Mike Watt of Avmor.

According to Watt, here are the “Top Ten Benefits of Encapsulation Carpet Cleaning”:

The encapsulation method can extend the optimum appearance of carpet on a day-to-day basis. Carpet typically dries in an hour or less, so facilities can be put back into service faster. The equipment used for encapsulation costs considerably less than that used for extraction; in fact, most cleaning professionals already have the required low-speed machines necessary to clean carpets using the encapsulation method. When charging by the square foot, the encapsulation method can be very profitable because more carpet is cleaned in a shorter period. Encapsulation does not loosen carpet tiles or glued carpet, which is a risk with extractors. Carpet extraction uses about 20 gallons of water to clean 1,000 square feet; encapsulation uses about 4 gallons or less. Encapsulation minimizes the possibility of wicking, where soils filter up to the surface of the carpet. While there is some training involved learning the encapsulation carpet cleaning method, it is minimal compared to using a carpet extractor. Soil recovered using an encapsulation system typically is collected by a vacuum cleaner; using the extraction methods, gallons of soiled water are discharged into sewers. Encapsulation stretches carpet extraction frequencies. “This is a cost savings, is less disruptive to building users, and is much more environmentally friendly,” Watt adds.

