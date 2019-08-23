August 23, 2019—El Diablo has announced that the El Diablo Truckmount is back in production. Mike Schaeffer is the new owner/operator of El Diablo Truckmounts. Schaeffer brings a wealth of experience to the company as he has owned and operated a carpet cleaning company for 20 years. El Diablo looks forward to continuing to offer the same quality truck mounts that the carpet cleaning industry has come to know and rely on, according to a press release. For information about El Diablo Truckmount sales, parts, and service, visit www.eldiablotruckmounts.com, email eldiablotruckmounts@gmail.com, or call 605-786-7538.