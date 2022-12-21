By Samantha Hager
Although this may be my first year at Cleanfax, I have already experienced some incredible moments, made amazing friends, and learned valuable insights that have helped me not just understand and better serve the industry but see what leadership in cleaning and restoration looks like as well. As such, I’ve compiled some of my absolute favorite articles and videos below for your reading and viewing pleasure during this exciting holiday season. just in time for the new year, see what experts and the Cleanfax crew have to say to help you improve your business, connect with your community, and be prepared for any and all situations.
Top article picks for 2023
- Be a Student of Your Industry
- Quick Guide to Smoke, Heat, and Pressure Damage
- Planning for the Year Ahead
- 15 Things Every Business Buyer Should Know
- 5 Ways to Optimize Google My Business
- Financial Performance Follows Behavior
- ‘Just Passing Through’: Creating Career Paths for Retaining Technicians
- The 2022 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report
- Insights into Enhancing Employee Retention
- Why Management Systems Matter
- Top 10 Things to Bring to a Business Convention to Increase Your Networking Value
- Seize the Moment
- Leading by Example
- How to Find Your ‘Dream Team’
- Pets! Get them on the invoice.
- Protect Your Team With a PPE Program
- The Hunt for Talent
- The Perfect Tech
- Ask the Experts: Odor Mitigation Tips
- Resolving Disputes: Conclusions Aren’t Facts
Top video picks for 2023
- Crush Your Sales Goals with Persuasive Proposals
- Debunking Disinfection Myths
- Interesting Mosquito Details and Dangers
- Effectively Tackling Workforce Challenges
- Onboarding Disabled Workers in the Cleaning Industry
- Join Cascades in Celebrating Women in the Industry
- THE FLY
- When Fleas Invade: What Can the Cleaning Industry Do?
- The Green Product Pathway
- The Impact of Thought Leadership in the Industry
- Cancer Has No Bias and Attacks Anyone | How Can the Cleaning Industry Help?
- Defining Sustainability: A Business Framework For Generational Companies
- The Value and Impact of Cleaning Industry Standards
- Blood-Sucking Ticks: How to Avoid Becoming Their Next Meal
- The State of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Syncing DEI Initiatives With Workplace Culture
- Howie Clean It, Episode 2: Restroom Edition
- Who Needs To Be an Internet Marketing Expert?
- Providing Great Experiences Using Technology to Build Customer Satisfaction and Brand Loyalty
And with that, let’s raise a proverbial glass to the new year, the new amazing memories we are sure to make, and the incredible content that will definitely come along with 2023 and beyond!
