The Experience Las Vegas 2022 is just three weeks away, and early registration for this industry event ends Friday, August 19, 2022.

The 2022 EXPERIENCE Program includes five tracks of classroom education, live demonstrations, and hands-on learning running concurrently each morning. Every session features an all-star team of instructors in the industry at the new Caesars Forum Conference Center.

The Caesars Forum will be set up with live demonstrations and teaching stages to give attendees the ’experience’ they need to help grow their businesses, increase their profits, and implement the best practices in the industry today.

5 Independent TRACKS of the Industry’s BEST Education

NEW Innovations and Product Introductions

MORE Interactive Hands-On Demonstrations

LIVE Flood House

IICRC Expert 1-Day Track

The Shaw Learning Lab

Floorcovering Repair Skills-Team of experts led by Barry Costa

AND MUCH MORE!

To register for the event before Friday, head over to The Experience Registration page and secure your spot today!