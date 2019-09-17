HAMILTON, Ohio—September 17, 2019—Kaivac, developer of the No-Touch Cleaning® System and the OmniFlex™ Crossover cleaning system, recently hired Drew Bunn to be their new Canadian director of sales. In this role, Bunn will seek out new marketing opportunities for Kaivac cleaning equipment.

Bunn, who lives in the Toronto area, says his first focus marketing Kaivac products will be to Canadian schools, airports, universities, and foodservice facilities. “These facilities present a tremendous opportunity for Kaivac,” Bunn said. “They are always looking for cleaning equipment that produces better outcomes, reduces costs, and enhances worker productivity.”

Previously, Bunn held key leadership roles in a variety of different industries from greeting cards and giftware to B2B and consumer packaging.

“I believe Canada will be a huge market for Kaivac,” said Bunn. “Contractors here are looking for innovative cleaning equipment, and you can’t beat Kaivac when it comes to innovation.”