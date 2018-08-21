NORTHBROOK, IL — August 21, 2018 — In anticipation of the upcoming ISSA Show 2018 in Dallas October 29 – November 1, Cleanfax sat down to talk to National Organization of Remediation and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) president, Cleanfax contributor, and ISSA Show presenter Doug Hoffman about his organization and his ISSA Show presentation.

Q: Tell us about your area of expertise, past experience, and current role.

A: After 35 years in the construction industry, I wrote Mold-Free Construction, and became recognized as a building contractor who understands how to build healthy homes and commercial structures. In 2004 we were contacted by the State of Louisiana (the first state to have a licensing law for mold professionals) and started NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors to train and certify mold professionals in the assessment and remediation disciplines. Because mold is an indoor air quality (IAQ) problem, our over-arching goal was to establish training in various aspects of the IAQ industry and, subsequently, provide 14 certifications for IAQ and mold professionals. Our goal has been to support those who are working in the field with continuing education opportunities and to impact mold legislation in a realistic way so the industry is properly controlled. Currently, we are the only international organization that is recognized and an approved training and proctored exam provider in the five places that require licensing: Texas, Florida, Louisiana, New York, and District of Columbia. We train toward solution-based assessing and remediation that eliminates IAQ/mold problems and holistically provides long-term IAQ management for both residential and commercial vertical markets. It’s not just about water events (like flooding or mishaps), but also about providing healthier living environments indoors.

Q: What will you be talking about during your ISSA Show presentation?

A: Facility maintenance managers, and others in the cleaning field, who are not required to be licensed by licensing states, still need to understand the dangers associated with IAQ and mold issues and the potential liability they face as employees and business managers/ owners. I would like to outline the problem and then give them some understand about simple diagnostics they can do to identify IAQ/mold problems and determine at what point a professional should be called. By realizing that there are some things they may be able to do, but others they should avoid, they will have a better understanding of how the industry, licensing, and professional assessors and remediators work.

Q: What tips/information will attendees of your presentation be able to take with them to apply to their operations?

A: I want to present a five-step process, well-documented in the industry, starting with a simple employee questionnaire that HR can use (I’ll provide the document) to begin the process; highlight what diagnostics they can do (and show them the tools they might want to purchase for this process); and give them a simple, step-by-step way of determining how to know when to call in a professional. Those professionals should follow the NORMI Professional Practices, so we will also make that document available.

Q: What preview can you give us of your upcoming presentation?

A: The potential health concerns are too great to risk exposing your employees to elevated IAQ or mold contamination, so you need to know when to call in a professional. If you smell mustiness, mold probably is there. If you see mold, don’t disturb it. When in doubt, seek a professional.

Register now for ISSA Show North America 2018 at show.issa.com.