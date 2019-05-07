ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL — May 7, 2019 — DKI Ventures has announced it will be co-locating its annual membership meeting with the Restoration Industry Association’s (RIA) International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo next year in New Orleans. DKI and RIA share a focus on education and a vision for a unified conference and trade show for the restoration industry.

RIA is a non-profit, professional trade association dedicated to promoting best practices for the restoration industry through advocacy, education, and professional qualifications. Representing 1,100 member firms specializing in textiles, environmental issues, and restoration, RIA provides training and business improvement events to maximize industry exposure and advance knowledge in the cleaning and restoration industry.

To this end, RIA hosts its annual Restoration Convention + Industry Expo, which brings the restoration industry together for education, collaboration, and networking opportunities while also showcasing the latest products and services available for restoration professionals. DKI’s decision to co-locate its annual membership meeting with RIA will be mutually beneficial, allowing more DKI franchisees to attend and participate in the RIA Convention. Next year’s International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo will take place April 14-16, 2020 in New Orleans.

Founded in 1974, DKI Services is one of the largest disaster restoration contracting organizations in North America. DKI performs both residential and commercial restorations with services including emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, complete reconstruction, and much more. DKI continues to add new members and expand its offerings to franchisees, including training programs, marketing support, and national events like the annual membership meeting. For more information, visit https://www.dkiservices.com/.